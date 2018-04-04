Target Is Making Summer Dreams Come True With A $5 Rosé

As we look ahead to summer, we've been feeling the need plan out a strict budget. Sure we're saving up for an elaborate vacation and for a few new additions to our warm weather wardrobe, but we're also thinking about all the rosé we plan on drinking. With Target's forthcoming wine addition, however, we may not have to stick to a budget that's too aggressive in order to live out our rosé dreams this summer. Recently, the store announced that on April 8, it will release a new rosé that costs $5 a bottle.
This $5 rosé is the newest wine from California Roots, a brand that first launched at Target this past August with Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Moscato, Cabernet Sauvignon, and a California red blend. Back when California Roots first became available, we conducted blind taste test of a few of the wines, comparing them to other affordable brands from Trader Joe's and Aldi. Even with that $5 price price tag, California Roots was our favorite in the Cabernet Sauvignon, Table Red, and Chardonnay categories. However, none of us were big fans of the brand's Pinot Grigio. We're looking forward to seeing how the new rosé tastes, and you better believe we'll let you know our thoughts as soon as we take our first sips.
Though we haven't personally put our tastebuds on the California Roots rosé yet, the on-trend addition is described as having fruity notes. According to Target, the beverage's hints of berry and citrus compliment classic summer dishes like spicy grilled shrimp and spinach salads.
Almost as appealing as that flavor description is, of course, the rosé's price tag. Depending on how the new wine tastes, our rosé obsession could soon become a lot more affordable.
Advertisement