If you haven’t already scheduled a post-winter pedi — well, don’t say we didn’t warn you. After what feels like an eternity (measured in chilly morning commutes), the time to bust out of boot season is nearly here. And with balmier days on the horizon comes, you guessed it, a bevy of new trends to dip your toes into.
Whether you’re jonesing to embrace sandal season or aren’t quite ready to kick closed-toe shoes to the curb just yet, we’ve lined up nine indispensable new styles you’ll wear on the reg this spring. From bright-yellow espadrilles that’ll have you convinced you’re walking on sunshine to leather pointed-toe mules that’ll double down for every occasion on your social calendar, these picks are sure to put some extra pep in your step. Before you go and worry about how to choose just one pair, though — don’t. Scoop up every single style for yourself by entering to win a $1,000 Marc Fisher LTD shopping spree right here. Now the only actual decision left to make? Which polish color will coordinate the best with your brand-new kicks.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 5/11/18 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.