12 Trips To Take Before You Turn 25

There's no age limit on travel. But there are certain destinations that simply attract — and cater to — a younger crowd. Whether it’s the glitter of Las Vegas or the ceaseless nightclubs of Ibiza, some places are just especially well-suited to the under-25 set.
Ahead, we've gathered seven trips you'll appreciate more if you take them before your 25th birthday (of course, we’re not going to try to stop you from going at any time in your life). Just remember to stay hydrated, take a lot of photos, and give yourself a day to recover before going back to work.