Hailey Baldwin's 2012 Tweet About Being Jealous Of Jelena Is Downright Inspirational

If Hailey Baldwin is any example, I should really change up my Twitter tactics if I want to get married. That is to say, Justin Bieber's reported bride-to-be used to tweet a lot about the "Friends" singer long before they even began sparking romance rumors back in 2016. In a particularly notable tweet from 2012, she calls both Bieber and then-girlfriend Selena Gomez "couple goals," proving once and for all that if you tweet it, you can achieve it.