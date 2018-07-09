Hailey Baldwin's 2012 Tweet About Being Jealous Of Jelena Is Downright Inspirational

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images.
If Hailey Baldwin is any example, I should really change up my Twitter tactics if I want to get married. That is to say, Justin Bieber's reported bride-to-be used to tweet a lot about the "Friends" singer long before they even began sparking romance rumours back in 2016. In a particularly notable tweet from 2012, she calls both Bieber and then-girlfriend Selena Gomez "couple goals," proving once and for all that if you tweet it, you can achieve it.
While the original tweet that prompted Baldwin's reply has been deleted, evidence of her absolutely gushing over Bieber and Gomez remains, perhaps in response to the hate Gomez was getting from Beiber fans for being his girlfriend.
"She is beyond flawless and he's ya know he's Bieber," Baldwin wrote. "They are the perfect relationship.. -___- forever alone"
This is just one of many times Baldwin posted about Bieber, like that time she went to his concert:
Or complimented his Oscars skit performance:
Or when she asked for Bieber wrapping paper:
Having been such a Jelena fan, I'm curious as to how she feels about getting together with Bieber following his recent rekindling with his ex. Judging by Gomez's weekend, however, everyone has made peace with the news. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to go tweet some more about Darren Criss.
