The only thing more extensive than Justin Bieber's hairstyle evolution is the cluster of tattoos he's collected on his body over the last decade. Now, at 25, he's gotten so many, it's hard to decipher exactly how many actually exist. Between his sleeves, face tattoos, and the chest tableau that took over 26 hours to complete, we can't keep up — but that doesn't mean we won't try...
The singer acquired his first piece of ink — a tiny seagull on his hip — at the age of 16. Since then, he's amassed more body art than your average member of the Hells Angels, and each tattoo has its own special and sometimes spiritual meaning. But unless you're very familiar with his Calvin Klein underwear ads or relentlessly stalk his social media feed, it's easy to lose track of his laundry list of tattoos — which, according to one Instagram post, amounts to more than 100 hours of work.
It's possible that Bieber's tattoo collection is simply meant to remain elusive and uncounted (the case of the missing face tattoo is a perfect example). Truthfully, we'll probably never know exactly how many he has — or if he ever got that Selena Gomez angel tattoo removed — but we did our best to map out his biggest and most notable, ahead.
Left Leg (Front)

1: "Better at 70"
Left Leg (Back)

2: Portrait of Jesus

3: Prayer hands

4: Roses
Right Wrist (Front)

5: Diamond

6: Graffiti star

7: Cartoon fish

8: Hand throwing a peace sign
Left Wrist (Front)

9: Roses

10: Owl

11: Koi

12: Selena Gomez with angel wings
Right Forearm

13: Fish scales

14: Jester

15: "LOVE"

16: Chinese character for "music"

17: "TRUST"

18: Crossing guns with the words "Make 'Em Pay"

19: The letter "G"

20: Two hashtags

21: Boombox

22: Smiling Korean mask

23: "Bieber" in Korean
Left Forearm

24: Angel wing

25: Shooting star

26: Knight with sword

27: Globe on a cross

28: His mother's eye

29: "BELIEVE"

30: Castle on the ocean
Back

31: The letter "X"

32: Compass

33: Mascot of Stratford Cullitons hockey team

34: Angel wings

35: Psalm 119:105 verse: "Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path."

36: Super Mario ghost Boo

37: Magic 8 ball

38: Banksy's Balloon Girl

39: Spade
Right Side (Neck & Bicep)

40: "PATIENCE"

41: Angel holding compass

42: Clouds, rose, and various shading

43: Red heart

44: Rose

45: Cherub
Left Side (Neck & Bicep)

46: Yeshua, the Hebrew lettering for "Jesus"

47: Tiny cross

48: Treble clef

49: Eagle spreading its wings

50: Growling tiger
Chest

51: Seagull

52: Crown

53: Roman numerals 1975, the year his mother was born

54: Cross

55: "FORGIVE"

56: The letters "LL"

57: "PURPOSE"

58: "SON OF GOD"

59: Golden Eagle

60: Lion

61: Growling bear

62: Church mural, skeleton, and clouds
