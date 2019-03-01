The only thing more extensive than Justin Bieber's hairstyle evolution is the cluster of tattoos he's collected on his body over the last decade. Now, at 25, he's gotten so many, it's hard to decipher exactly how many actually exist. Between his sleeves, face tattoos, and the chest tableau that took over 26 hours to complete, we can't keep up — but that doesn't mean we won't try...
The singer acquired his first piece of ink — a tiny seagull on his hip — at the age of 16. Since then, he's amassed more body art than your average member of the Hells Angels, and each tattoo has its own special and sometimes spiritual meaning. But unless you're very familiar with his Calvin Klein underwear ads or relentlessly stalk his social media feed, it's easy to lose track of his laundry list of tattoos — which, according to one Instagram post, amounts to more than 100 hours of work.
It's possible that Bieber's tattoo collection is simply meant to remain elusive and uncounted (the case of the missing face tattoo is a perfect example). Truthfully, we'll probably never know exactly how many he has — or if he ever got that Selena Gomez angel tattoo removed — but we did our best to map out his biggest and most notable, ahead.
Left Leg (Front)
1: "Better at 70"
Left Wrist (Front)
9: Roses
10: Owl
11: Koi
12: Selena Gomez with angel wings
Right Forearm
13: Fish scales
14: Jester
15: "LOVE"
16: Chinese character for "music"
17: "TRUST"
18: Crossing guns with the words "Make 'Em Pay"
19: The letter "G"
20: Two hashtags
21: Boombox
22: Smiling Korean mask
23: "Bieber" in Korean
Left Forearm
24: Angel wing
25: Shooting star
26: Knight with sword
27: Globe on a cross
28: His mother's eye
29: "BELIEVE"
30: Castle on the ocean
Back
31: The letter "X"
32: Compass
33: Mascot of Stratford Cullitons hockey team
34: Angel wings
35: Psalm 119:105 verse: "Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path."
36: Super Mario ghost Boo
37: Magic 8 ball
38: Banksy's Balloon Girl
39: Spade
Left Side (Neck & Bicep)
46: Yeshua, the Hebrew lettering for "Jesus"
47: Tiny cross
48: Treble clef
49: Eagle spreading its wings
50: Growling tiger
Chest
51: Seagull
52: Crown
53: Roman numerals 1975, the year his mother was born
54: Cross
55: "FORGIVE"
56: The letters "LL"
57: "PURPOSE"
58: "SON OF GOD"
59: Golden Eagle
60: Lion
61: Growling bear
62: Church mural, skeleton, and clouds
