Justin Bieber Admits He Is Trying To Hide His Selena Gomez Tattoo

When you have as many tattoos as Justin Bieber, it's understandable to wish you could erase at least one.
In a recent GQ cover shoot, the 21-year-old singer discussed the meanings behind some of his ink, like the Roman numerals on his chest that translate to his mom's birthday and the owl on his arm that "signifies wisdom" — not how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Roll Pop.
Of all of them, the angelic figure above his left wrist is the only tattoo he hinted any regrets about.
"This is my ex-girlfriend," Bieber told GQ.
It doesn't take a detective to figure out the ex-girlfriend is Selena Gomez, whom he's dated on and off again since he was 16 years old.
Understandably, Bieber doesn't care to see her face all the time but has so far been unsuccessful in transforming the tattoo into something that doesn't remind us all of Selena.
"I kinda tried to cover her face up with some shading, but people still know," Bieber said.
Perhaps the "LL" on his upper arm helps keep him going despite getting a visual reminder of Gomez every time he checks his watch.
"It stands from when my head's low to lift it up," Bieber said. "Just to never keep your head low and just to always look for the better days."
