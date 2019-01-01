Finally! Take A Good Look At Justin Bieber's Latest Face Tattoo

The rumors were true: Justin Bieber got a face tattoo (another one!). The newlywed sports an art gallery’s worth of tattoos, which now includes one tiny cross under his left eye and another mystery face tattoo that he’s kept hidden with his cascading blond locks, until now. Fans have finally gotten a look at his newest ink, and it’s full of grace — literally.
In the photo, shared on Instagram by his longtime tattoo artist JonBoy, Bieber reveals a small, delicate script tattoo above his right eyebrow. It reads “grace,” ostensibly to reference his Christian faith. The tattoo is not prominent, but it’s not hidden, either — it’s designed to blend in with his eyebrow and facial hair, and compliments his features perfectly.
“Thank you to my clients who have become some of my best friends,” JonBoy wrote, referencing “God’s grace” alongside the image.
It’s also a couple’s tattoo: Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin got matching ink in 2018, according to their celeb tattoo artist Bang Bang (Kevin McCurdy).
“2018 was a lot of work for me. Both in tattooing and inner work I thought I would never have to face. So many times wanting to give up asking God to take me home. But then I’m reminded what my purpose in this world is through people like you who get tattooed by me and share your life of struggles, anxieties, lost love ones, memories and victories through these little tattoos that have some of the biggest meaning behind them. Thank you. Thank you to my clients who have become some of my best friends. I love you all! Gods grace is sufficient in our weakness and it is by Gods love we here for 2019!” -jonboy
