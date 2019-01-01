Story from Celebrity Beauty

Finally! Take A Good Look At Justin Bieber's Latest Face Tattoo

Meagan Fredette
Photo: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com.
The rumors were true: Justin Bieber got a face tattoo (another one!). The newlywed sports an art gallery’s worth of tattoos, which now includes one tiny cross under his left eye and another mystery face tattoo that he’s kept hidden with his cascading blond locks, until now. Fans have finally gotten a look at his newest ink, and it’s full of grace — literally.
In the photo, shared on Instagram by his longtime tattoo artist JonBoy, Bieber reveals a small, delicate script tattoo above his right eyebrow. It reads “grace,” ostensibly to reference his Christian faith. The tattoo is not prominent, but it’s not hidden, either — it’s designed to blend in with his eyebrow and facial hair, and compliments his features perfectly.
“Thank you to my clients who have become some of my best friends,” JonBoy wrote, referencing “God’s grace” alongside the image.
It’s also a couple’s tattoo: Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin got matching ink in 2018, according to their celeb tattoo artist Bang Bang (Kevin McCurdy).
