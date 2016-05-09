The Meaning Behind Justin Bieber's New Face Tattoo

Update: Tattoo artist Jon Boy recently told Us Weekly the meaning behind Justin Bieber's recent face tattoo. "Justin came in last night and decided on a small cross near the corner of his eye,” he told the magazine. “It represents his journey in finding purpose with God.” Intrigued? You can learn the meaning behind Bieber's other ink designs here.
This story was originally published on May 8, 2016, at 1:30 p.m.
During his stop in New York City for the Purpose World Tour last week, Justin Bieber squeezed in a trip to the tattoo parlor.
At West 4 Tattoo, Bieber and his friend, Joe Termini, got matching cross designs under their left eyes. Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena, who has also served as Kylie Jenner's tattoo artist, was behind the body art. He showed off his creation on Instagram.
At West 4 Tattoo, Bieber and his friend, Joe Termini, got matching cross designs under their left eyes. Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena, who has also served as Kylie Jenner's tattoo artist, was behind the body art. He showed off his creation on Instagram.
Advertisement
Bieber's going back on his word with this. When asked by GQ in February if he'd ever get ink on his face, he responded, "Maybe when I'm really old, but not super old. Maybe like 40s or 50s or something." Clearly, he couldn't wait that long.
He also told GQ he'd prefer "one above my eyebrow or something small." He only fulfilled half of that promise, but we can't fault him for changing his mind.
Advertisement