On Saturday, Kylie Jenner took a multipurpose trip to the tattoo parlor.
She used Snapchat to document the visit, which includes her not only getting a new tattoo and touching up one she already had, but also giving a tattoo to her artist. Her creation was a K with a crown to symbolize her nickname, "King Kylie."
According to TMZ, this all took place at West 4 Tattoo in New York, a city where she's practiced her tattooing skills before. Last time, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene gave Bang Bang, a tattoo artist, a warning for allowing Jenner to try her hand at tattooing. Clearly, that hasn't stopped Jenner from dabbling in tattooing again.
Jenner's new ink is in an unexpected place: on her pinkie finger. It was done by tattoo artist Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena, who is known for his intricate, tiny designs.
She also revealed a touch-up on her Mary Jo tattoo, which she got in honor of her grandmother.
