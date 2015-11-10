Someone Let Kylie Jenner Give Him A Tattoo

Watch out, world. Kylie Jenner's got some new ink — and she knows how to wield a tattoo gun.
The 18-year-old shared Snapchats of her visit to New York City tattoo artist Bang Bang, who graced her left hip with a fresh tatt. It appears to be some sort of text, but it's difficult to decipher exactly what it says.
In an alarming turn of events, the tattoo artist then let Jenner give him some new ink. Another video shows her armed with a tattoo gun and going to work on Bang Bang's leg. Even more impressive? He praises her for being "really steady." Who knew?
Bang Bang's now rocking a crown design with a K over it. Guess he vetoed the Tyga lyrics.
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock.
