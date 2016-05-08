During his stop in New York City for the Purpose World Tour last week, Justin Bieber squeezed in a trip to the tattoo parlour.
At West 4 Tattoo, Bieber and his friend, Joe Termini, got matching cross designs under their left eyes. Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena, who has also served as Kylie Jenner's tattoo artist, was behind the body art. He showed off his creation on Instagram.
Bieber's going back on his word with this. When asked by GQ in February if he'd ever get ink on his face, he responded, "Maybe when I'm really old, but not super old. Maybe like 40s or 50s or something." Clearly, he couldn't wait that long.
He also told GQ he'd prefer "one above my eyebrow or something small." He only fulfilled half of that promise, but we can't fault him for changing his mind.
