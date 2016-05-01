Ruby Rose Leans Into Bieber Comparisons With Her Hair Transformation

Say it isn't so!!!! 😢😭 that's a wrap for me on xXx The return of Xander Cage. So blessed to have played such a strong female character as Adele. Saying goodbye to the hair tonight. Holding onto her trademark Lion Ring and bullet chain though so she's always close to me. Fave top by Givenchy from @luisaviaroma represents exactly how I feel. "I feel love" 😍😍😍

A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Apr 29, 2016 at 1:58pm PDT