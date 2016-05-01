Ruby Rose Leans Into Bieber Comparisons With Her Hair Transformation

For all those who get a good laugh at of how similar Ruby Rose and Justin Bieber look, know that she's very in on the joke. So in that she actually managed to make fans flip out with the ultimate fake-out.
The Orange is the New Black actress just wrapped up filming The Return of Xander Cage, the upcoming xXx sequel starring Vin Diesel, which required her to go green with her usually dark hair.
Despite the fact that Rose was sad to say goodbye to her kick-ass character, Adele, and some of her accessories, she was more than happy to say goodbye to her hair.
"So blessed to have played such a strong female character as Adele," Rose wrote on Instagram. "Saying goodbye to the hair tonight. Holding onto her trademark Lion Ring and bullet chain though so she's always close to me."
Rose teased her #newhairdontcare look with an Insta photo that had her looking suspiciously similar to one of the Biebz's recent looks.
"New hair," she wrote on Instagam, explaining in parenthesis, "Finally I can dye my hair now he shaved his."
Yes, since Bieber got rid of his blond dreads, Rose can now get away with going blonde without being called a copycat.
But Rose quickly revealed that she was just having a little fun with the blonde snapshot. Instead, that was just part of the process to get her hair back to its usual dark brown.
"Just kidding," she wrote. "Sometimes you just have to go the extra mile to get green out of your hair."
That extra mile sometimes includes a spot-on Bieber hair joke.
Beliebers shouldn't feel too sore about the prank. It's all in jest, since Rose recently told Galore that since she's 30 and he's just 21 years old, she actually really likes the Bieber comparisons. "Honestly, it’s such a compliment."
So, you know, keep the Bieber comparisons coming — even if her hair now looks nothing like his.
