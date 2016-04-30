Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share pics of his drastically different new haircut last night. Bieber shaved off the dreadlocks and has opted for a close buzz cut, instead. He didn't just ditch the dreads. He lost the blonde highlights, too.
The first pic was blurry, but fans could easily see the radical change.
The next shot he shared pulled the new buzz cut into sharp focus. It's a more serious look for Bieber. As his Purpose World Tour rolls on, maybe he just wanted a more low-maintenance look.
He might be a little lighter, but his mood doesn't seem that way in this shot of him boarding a jet to head off for another show.
