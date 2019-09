Justin vaguely addressed comments about his hair on Instagram today — although he avoided the whole appropriation aspect. "Some girl came up to me and she was like, 'I love you, Justin, but this is, like, my least favorite hairstyle of yours,'" he states in the above video, in a very Dude, Where's My Car? patois. He also captioned the photo: "Being weird is fin if u r not weird I don't like you." So, we can probably safely assume his dreadlocks aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Sigh.This story was originally published on April 4, 2016, at 3:30 p.m.Oh, Biebs, didn't we just go over this?A few months after sporting cornrows in Anguilla ( which Bieber himself admitted was misguided ), the pop star is at it again. His culturally appropriative hairstyle of choice this time? Dreadlocks. And many fans are unsurprisingly displeased.