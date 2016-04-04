Fans Are NOT Pleased With Justin Bieber's Dreadlocks



It's especially problematic given that Bieber's locs (and Miley Cyrus', while we're on the subject) are being touted as hip and trendy, while stars like Zendaya have faced ignorant remarks and criticism for wearing the exact same style. (Who can forget Giuliana Rancic's remark that Zendaya's locs "must smell of patchouli oil or weed?") In the words of Amandla Stenberg, “Appropriation occurs when a style leads to racist generalisations or stereotypes where it originated, but is deemed as high-fashion, cool, or funny when the privileged take it for themselves.”

