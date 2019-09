Justin Bieber's Chest Officially Looks Like An Outtake From Animal Planet

The eagle, a national emblem for this country, is highly regarded for its strength and power. Their wings — as we're sure Bieber is aware, considering how many of 'em he's got smattered across his body — are symbols of protection . And the same can be said about bears : They are known to guard their families just as much as they would their food. Which, judging by the look of this particular tattooed bear — and the fact that it's strategically placed right above his heart — we'd be willing to wager the sign of "protection" was intentional.