This is the first time the 141-year-old cushion-cut brilliant Tiffany Diamond has graced a red carpet — and over 60 years since it's been seen on a star. Audrey Hepburn last wore the diamond in a necklace for the Breakfast at Tiffany’s publicity photo shoot way back in 1958. As Gaga is known for paying homage to legends before her on the carpet and in her performances, it makes perfect sense that she would pull out the Hepburn vibes with her black gown and updo to coordinate with the famous diamond.