Now, this is what we call new Hollywood royalty. Lady Gaga stunned on the red carpet at the 91st Annual Academy Awards in a dramatic black Brandon Maxwell gown with coordinating gloves. While the dress clearly stunned on its own, it’s the priceless Tiffany Diamond that illuminated her entire look, weighing 128.54 carats with over 82 radiant facets.
This is the first time the 141-year-old cushion-cut brilliant Tiffany Diamond has graced a red carpet — and over 60 years since it's been seen on a star. Audrey Hepburn last wore the diamond in a necklace for the Breakfast at Tiffany’s publicity photo shoot way back in 1958. As Gaga is known for paying homage to legends before her on the carpet and in her performances, it makes perfect sense that she would pull out the Hepburn vibes with her black gown and updo to coordinate with the famous diamond.
Advertisement
“The chance to work with such an amazing piece of design and history tonight is a creative dream come true,” said stylists Sandra Amador and Tom Erebout in a press release about the jewelry. “There are so many beautiful jewels in the world, but the radiant Tiffany Diamond, which weighs over 128 carats, is truly exceptional, which is just so fitting for Lady Gaga.”
Tiffany & Co. also joined in their sentiments. “Lady Gaga is the ultimate creator, innovator and rule breaker, and I’m thrilled that she will be wearing the legendary Tiffany Diamond on the awards show red carpet for the first time since it was discovered 141 years ago,” said Reed Krakoff, Tiffany & Co. Chief Artistic Officer.
Nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song ("Shallow") for her work in A Star Is Born, Gaga wins regardless of the awards she takes home.
Advertisement