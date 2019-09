Lady Gaga's Oscars Updo Was Inspired By A Hollywood Icon

It was impossible to miss Gaga as she walked the Oscars red carpet last night. Sure, the multi-hyphenate star is usually hard to ignore with her electric platinum hair and back tattoos , but this time, everyone was looking because of the 128-carat Tiffany & Co. diamond around her neck. Yes, it's huge and stunning with its 82 radiant facets, but it also hadn't been seen in nearly 60 years until it appeared on Gaga's neck. The last time the diamond was worn was by Audrey Hepburn in 1961 in the publicity posters for Breakfast At Tiffany's.