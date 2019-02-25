Lady Gaga's Oscars Updo Was Inspired By A Hollywood Icon

When it comes to paying homage to the Hollywood icons that have come before her, Lady Gaga is a pro. Two years ago, she paid tribute to David Bowie on the Grammy Awards red carpet with an orange wig and glittery blue eyeshadow. Then, she did it again at this year's Golden Globes, where she arrived in a periwinkle gown meant to honor the late actress Judy Garland (who played the leading lady in the 1954 A Star Is Born movie). And at last night's Academy Awards, Gaga did it yet again. This time, with a look entirely inspired by Audrey Hepburn.
It was impossible to miss Gaga as she walked the Oscars red carpet last night. Sure, the multi-hyphenate star is usually hard to ignore with her electric platinum hair and back tattoos, but this time, everyone was looking because of the 128-carat Tiffany & Co. diamond around her neck. Yes, it's huge and stunning with its 82 radiant facets, but it also hadn't been seen in nearly 60 years until it appeared on Gaga's neck. The last time the diamond was worn was by Audrey Hepburn in 1961 in the publicity posters for Breakfast At Tiffany's.
But the diamond wasn't the only piece of Gaga's look that referenced Hepburn. Turns out, her entire outfit did — including her hair. On top of the Alexander McQueen gown and glove combination, Gaga's hair was swept into a modern take on Hepburn's own updo in the film. Watch the opening credits of Hepburn's character Holly Golightly snacking on a Danish, and you'll spot the uncanny resemblance immediately.
The fresh take on Golightly's recognizable French twist was created by Gaga's long-time hairstylist Frederic Aspiras. After blowdrying Gaga's hair, Aspiras created soft curls using a barrel iron, spritzed her ends with texture spray for grit, and spun two ponytails (one at the back of Gaga's head and the other at her crown) into the twisted bun.
Although Hepburn didn't win an Oscar for her role as Golightly, Gaga won at last night's ceremony, taking home the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Shallow" in A Star Is Born. And in true Golightly fashion, the new winner headed backstage to breathlessly exclaim, "I need a drink!"
