Aspiras armed himself with an arsenal of specialized-care products to ensure Gaga's hair didn't literally fall out from the constant change. "I am a firm believer in products that have quality ingredients," he tells us. "My new obsession for maintaining platinum hair is the Joico Blonde Life Brightening line." Additionally, Aspiras used a combination of temporary hair color ( Joico's Color Intensity in Sky and Rose, mixed with the Clear Mixer to create the shade he calls "cerulean blue") and a lightening treatment ( Joico Blonde Life Powder Lightener) to get Gaga's bowed updo to just the right wash of color. As for the updo, Aspiras says all it took was one masterfully tucked ponytail, a ghd Platinum+ Styler, and ghd Curve Soft Curl Iron to finish before sending Gaga on her way. Aspiras adds that the temperature-controlled tools are crucial when trying to protect Gaga's color-treated hair, especially considering her busy schedule that calls for constant styling.