Lady Gaga's Blue Hair Matched Her Dress On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Lady Gaga was one of the most anticipated arrivals on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet, and, of course, she didn't disappoint.
In true Mother Monster fashion, she stunned in a periwinkle ballgown and show-stopping jewels. But the aspect of her look that truly stood out was her hair color. The Golden Globe nominee's updo was silver-blonde with touches of light blue that matched her dress perfectly.
Gaga has been on a hair-changing streak as of late. Back in December, she debuted a dusty shade of lilac in an Instagram photo posted by her fiancé Christian Carino. Then, just days later, she posted a photo stepping out of a jet with silver hair. Next, A Star is Born actress gave us a bright blue for the first performance of her Las Vegas residency on December 28.
Advertisement
But she brought it back to the pastels for the first red carpet of award season — and not just with her hair, but also her dress and makeup — proving that sometimes more is more.
As much as we're excited to see how many wins she walks away with this award season, we're just as eager to see what hair color changes she'll bring to the red carpets over the next few months. We're anticipating more pastels — because lilac is clearly the way to go in 2019 — but with Gaga, you honestly never know.
Advertisement