Lady Gaga just cemented her role as capital A actor at the 2019 Golden Globes, where she told Ryan Seacrest that acting is about "going to the nectar of your being."
"I learned a lot [for the film] about going to the nectar of your being," the A Star is Born star told Seacrest when he asked about her transition to acting. She added, "I studied method acting as a child, so it was something that I had already within me. But I discovered something in working on this film, and it’s something called alchemy."
Alchemy! Nectar! She's nailing her actor-y buzzwords.
The "nectar" phrase has come up in Gaga interviews before — speaking at a press conference at the Venice Film Festival, Gaga (née Stefani Germanotta) said that Bradley Cooper "sings from his gut, from the nectar, from his soul."
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she recalled the first time she heard Cooper sing: "I sat down and started to play, and he began to sing and I just stopped instantly in my tracks, and I looked at him and I said, 'Bradley, you have an incredible voice, you sing from your gut, you sing from your soul, you sing from the nectar of your being.'"
And then, as she approaches another awards win for ASTIB, she told Seacrest that acting — getting into character as rising pop star Ally — was about "going to the nectar of your being."
"I learned a lot about going to the nectar of your being." — a blue haired Lady Gaga on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet. pic.twitter.com/yCrv182XFm— Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 7, 2019
Did L. Gaga really just say you have to "go to the nectar of your being"? I'm out.— Kyle Stevens (@cinementalist) January 7, 2019
"I learned how to go to the nectar of your being." Lady Gaga's line got some nervous laughter in my apartment.— Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) January 7, 2019
Lady Gaga just talked about “going to the nectar of your being”and I am enthralled.— T (@realsassiness) January 7, 2019
Which really begs the question: What if the nectar of your being has been ripped off by some hungry bee?
