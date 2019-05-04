Is A Justin Bieber & Ed Sheeran Collaboration In The Works?

After a set of cryptic social media posts this week, fans are wondering if the pop stars are dropping new music together soon.
On Tuesday, Bieber shared a series of photos of himself and Sheeran standing in front of a green screen. All three posts were various closeups of the same two images — Bieber and Sheeran, turned to face the camera while wearing summer ready tie-dye and Hawaiian shirts — and all were simply captioned, “10.” (Interestingly, Hailey Bieber posted the same single shot of Bieber with a sweet caption earlier this month.)
Sheeran shared a modified version of the photos in which he and Bieber appeared to be photoshopped to embrace each other. “10. Photoshop spoon,” Sheeran wrote.
The posts went up less than a week after Bieber tweeted “Big fan” at Sheeran, initially prompting speculation of new music in the works.
Beliebers have speculated the posts initiated a countdown, and they just might be on to something. On Friday, three days after the initial photos, Bieber posted another image. There was no caption, and the photo only showed only a single number against a black backdrop: 7. He also tweeted it out (“7???”), getting everyone psyched for a (possible) song of summer contender to (maybe) drop as early as next week.
Bieber hasn’t released a new album since 2015’s Purpose, but he’s been busy since then. Along with tying the knot, he’s made a guest appearance at Coachella, called out some entertainment journalists and stirred up a whole lot of drama, and was featured on rapper Lil Dicky’s song “Earth.”
Sheeran, who also recently got married, has been busy on projects outside of his own music, including dropping a personal documentary, appearing in a highly anticipated Danny Boyle film, and writing for the wildly popular Korean boy band BTS.
But after posting identical polls on their Instagram stories asking fans if they want new music, it seems like the two are back in the studio — and possibly together.
