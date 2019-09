All Of Ed Sheeran's Famous Friends Showed Up For His New Documentary

Cummings films Sheeran in a cozy studio, at packed live shows, and working with a set of prominent collaborators including Benny Blanco, Julia Michaels, Foy Vance, Johnny McDaid, and Amy Wadge. But what’s new to us and especially compelling is that we also get a glimpse of the small, casual moments when inspiration seems to strike. The camera captures Sheeran when he’s at home, in the car, and out having a jam session with friends at a park. It even follows him back to his childhood home and high school; in a surprisingly poignant part of the trailer, he visits the school and reconnects with his old music teacher. Between cuts of old home videos where he’s playing different instruments (and sporting vastly different haircuts, wow), Sheeran talks about developing his songwriting ability , working it out like a muscle.