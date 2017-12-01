Ed Sheeran Tells Ellen Exactly How He Got Beyoncé To Duet With Him

Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé released a duet version of his song “Perfect” on Thursday, and he sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on Ellen’s Show Me More Show and told the host how the collab came about.
“The song came out so long ago in the scheme of music…and I was like, I want to do it as a single, and then I thought of a way of relaunching it,” he said. “I was like, ‘I love Beyoncé. Should I ask Beyoncé?’ And then in my head, I was like, ’She’s going to say no,’ but then I was like, ‘Well, you might as well ask.’ And she said yeah, so here we are.”
And then the always straight-shooting Degeneres asked the question fans have been wondering, "Is that about your girlfriend?"
Sheeran goes all blushy and says, "Yes, yes it is."
Pressed for more info by Degeneres, Sheeran says of his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, "She's really cool, we live together. We have cats. We just went out and got a Christmas tree and put that up."
Degeneres then hit the singer with the most important question, "How many cats do you have?"
"We have two cats," he said, "And they're both really, really weird."
Sheeran went to high school with Seaborn, whom he began dating in 2015. He recently took a year off of music to spend time with her. "We were just basically like, let’s quit our jobs and have a year of forming a tight bond," he told host Zane Lowe. "So we went traveling and spent every day for a year together."
As for Beyoncé, the “Perfect” duet marks the third time the musicians have teamed up. The two performed together on the 2015 special Stevie Wonder: Songs in the Key of Life — An All-Star Grammy Salute. They also joined forces later that year to do a duet of Beyoncé’s song “Drunk in Love” at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City.
Watch the cute convo below:
