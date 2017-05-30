Don't listen to a thing Russell Crowe says: According to the "Shape Of You" singer himself, Ed Sheeran is not engaged.
The rumors that Sheeran was about to wed his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn came courtesy of the Nice Guys actor, who, during a Facebook Live interview with Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa earlier in May, described Seaborn as Sheeran's "fiancée" instead of "girlfriend." Naturally, Sheeran's fans lost it over the alleged "engagement" — but apparently, Crowe was totally mistaken about an impending Sheeran-Seaborn wedding.
On Tuesday, the "Galway Girl" crooner headed to Fitzy & Wippa himself for a radio interview, where he cleared the air about his nuptials. He told the hosts:
"You know, [Russell has] only met Cherry once and I didn't introduce her. I didn't say anything... I think he just assumed," said Sheeran. "But no, we're not engaged."
That's not to say that Sheeran — famous for love songs like "Thinking Out Loud" and "Photograph" — isn't super serious about Seaborn, whom he began dating in 2015. According to Sheeran's interview with Beats 1, he took a year off of music to spend time with Seaborn, who E! Online reports works as a senior advisory consultant at Deloitte in London:
"We were just basically like, let’s quit our jobs and have a year of forming a tight bond," he told host Zane Lowe. "So we went traveling and spent every day for a year together."
Just don't expect the singer to post about his girlfriend on social media. The pair is notoriously private on Instagram, with Sheeran mostly sharing pics of the crowds on his tour — and, of course, photos of his Scottish Fold cat.
Still, it doesn't seem that Sheeran is playing coy about this engagement: while it may happen in the future, it seems pretty clear that these two have no official plans to walk down the aisle just yet.
