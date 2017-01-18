Though for many it seemed like 2016 was one of the crappiest years on record, it turns out that's not quite true for everyone. Ed Sheeran, for one, had the best year ever, thanks to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, 24. The singer has been dating Seaborn, a friend from his high school days, since August 2015. But it wasn't until last year that he got to "properly" fall in love with her, the 25-year-old told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 this week. "This has been the first time I've actually had the time to fall in love properly," he told Lowe, per E! News. "So the catalyst of taking a year off was also the fact that my partner quit her job in New York — which she's now got back in London, which is really cool — but we were just basically like, let's quit our jobs and have a year of forming a tight bond." The lovebirds did just that. "We went traveling and spent every day for a year together," Sheeran said." And he really means every day. "I've probably had three days apart from her in the last year," he continued. "But we're very, very strong. I've never been happier, I've never been more comfortable. I've never been more inspired. I feel like everything's fallen into place, and it's fallen into place because I've given it the time to fall into place." One thing the 25-year-old doesn't want to wait on to fall into place, though? Kids. "I wanted to be a dad, like, last year," he told Lowe. "I'm ready, let's go — tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around." Anyone else worry that Ed's going to be disappointed when he finds out walking babies aren't actually a thing?
