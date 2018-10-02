Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Skipped A Pre-Nup, Will Have Post-Nup: Report

Our celebrities are lying to us! Or, they just don't want us to know their lives, which, okay! Reportedly, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are already married, per TMZ, something that Baldwin lied about when she directly tweeted that they weren't. Last month, Baldwin and Bieber were photographed at the marriage bureau in New York City. Many presumed that the couple was just getting a marriage license — which meant the couple had only 60 days to get married. (This arbitrary rule is the reason that Carrie Coon and Tracey Letts got married in a hospital. Look! We all learned something new today.)
Advertisement
But, per the new report from TMZ, the couple is just...married. They also reportedly did not sign a prenuptial agreement, which would make sense, given their timeline. The couple got engaged in July, and were seen at the courthouse in mid-September. Which, to be clear, might have been enough time to draft a prenup, which can take all of a week if you're on top of things. However, with people as busy as Bieber and Baldwin, who are bopping around various fashion weeks, sitting down with your business manager and your lawyer might take a while. Luckily, if this rumor is true, the couple got married in New York, which has generous jurisdictions regarding separation of assets in a divorce.
The couple reportedly is getting a post-nup, though. Refinery29 has reached out to representation for both Baldwin and Bieber and will update this post if and when they respond.
Advertisement