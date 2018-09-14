Hailey Baldwin Addresses Marriage Rumors In Tweet

After sparking marriage rumors with a visit to the New York marriage bureau, Hailey Baldwin took to Twitter to put the rumors to rest: she is not married. Yet.
"I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!" Baldwin tweeted.
Original story follows.
The Summer of Engagements have officially become Fall Marriages. Yes, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reportedly not only nabbed a marriage license on Thursday in New York, but they also apparently got married in front of a judge.
First, TMZ shared photos of the couple walking into the New York City Clerk's Office, with Baldwin wearing a casual white dress and Bieber wearing a flannel of sorts. Now, People reports the couple didn't just walk out with a document, they walked out with a legal spouse. In a world where assistants run the lives of their celebrity employers, procuring a marriage license was the one thing Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, had to do together. And alone.
"They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone," an anonymous source told People. A "religious source" close to the couple also tells People “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love.” The couple, who got engaged a mere two months into their official relationship, were reportedly whisked away from prying eyes and into a private room at the marriage bureau.
Representation for Bieber, Baldwin, and the City Clerk's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This is a developing story.
