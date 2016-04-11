Hailey Baldwin Doesn't Want To Be Known For Dating Justin Bieber

There's still a big question mark over just what is happening between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. There's no question, however, that the model's profile has been raised since she spent the holidays with the pop star. That doesn't mean she has to like it.
Baldwin spoke about her love life in a new interview with Marie Claire. The magazine's May issue includes the young star as one of its "fresh faces." Inside, she opened up about the furor her dalliance with the Biebs caused.
“I don’t want attention out of dating somebody," Baldwin told the magazine. "Texts started coming through, crazy phone calls... It’s hard to date somebody in this industry. You have to have really thick skin and be very strong. You have to focus on the person and nothing else.”
Does that mean the two are coupled up? She's not saying. Sorry, 'shippers.
