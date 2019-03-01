Did Ed Sheeran Secretly Get Married?

Ed Sheeran has reportedly been keeping a secret. After getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend in 2017, The Sun reports that the "Shape Of You" singer officially tied the knot just a couple of days before Christmas.
"It was very quiet – just Ed’s oldest school pals, limited family and the priest,” reporter Dan Wootton wrote. “He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them – just a tiny winter wedding … Neither of them were that fussed about making a big deal about it.”
Sheeran has hinted at marriage before. In an interview with Access over the summer, Sheeran even suggested that he and Seaborn had already done the deed, pointing to his ring finger when asked about the wedding date.
"I never really do anything too public anyway," he explained.
Apparently, Sheeran and Seaborn will be doing a larger celebration with friends later this year. Will Taylor Swift be among them? After all, the singer (and BFF of Sheeran) is half-responsible for them getting together in the first place.
“I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’” Sheeran told People in March 2017 about how he and his childhood friend reconnected. “The rest is history.”
A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to request for comment,
