Did You Catch Ed Sheeran's Cameo In Taylor Swift's Music Video?

When it comes to Taylor Swift's music videos, it's best to leave no stone unturned — especially when it comes to this new album. Reputation, out November 10, comes after a long period of silence from the pop star, and even though she hasn't done any IRL publicity for her new singles, she secretly says a LOT as long as you look close enough.
In her latest music video for "...Ready For It?" two Taylors interact in a giant warehouse. While there's a lot to focus on in the foreground, it's actually the clues in the background that contain the most information — as well as a cameo from Swifty BFF Ed Sheeran.
No, you won't see the british singer-songwriter in person in the video, but he still makes an appearance via the graffiti that's splattered all over the walls. For instance, as Taylor walks down the hallway, you can read phrases like "all eyes on us," "ur gorgeous," and "illusions," as well as the numbers 89 and 91, for the years she and boyfriend Joe Alwyn were born. However, there are also a bunch of chinese symbols — Traditional Chinese characters that were used in ancient China as well as Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan — that have their own clues as well. Some of them say "reputation," some of them say "Joseph," but the one below says "Eddy." Can we assume that's for Ed Sheeran?
Sure, this might just be a friendly reference to a good friend, like the names that appeared on Taylor's shirt in "Look What You Made Me Do," but are things ever that simple? Could this perhaps be hinting to something bigger?
It wouldn't be surprising if Taylor and Ed had a collab up their sleeves, especially since Ed Sheeran was someone who knew that she'd be releasing an album at the end of 2017. Is that because he himself is on it?
Whatever it is, it's safe to say I'm...ready for it.
