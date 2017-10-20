Taylor Swift contains multitudes. Over the course of her 12-year career, we’ve seen her evolve from a curly-haired, acoustic guitar-strumming dreamer, to a steely woman ready to defend her “reputation” to a world of haters. We can break down her eras into distinct costumes — the T-shirt wearing Taylor of “You Belong With Me” to the Swan Lake Ballerina Taylor of “Shake it Off.” With the release of “Look What You Made Me Do,” Swift marks the beginning of a new era, and creates a lot of costumes we can copy this Halloween.
In the video “Look What You Made Me Do,” Swift brings to life her many (rumored) personalities in a series of intricate and elaborate costumes. She’s a zombie. She’s a glamorous woman who bathes in jewels. She’s the queen of a bunch of snakes. Within each costume are hidden references that connect to her past, and her drama.
If you’re looking for a good Taylor Swift Halloween costume, then you can mine “Look What You Made Me Do” for inspiration. There are as many Taylor Swift costumes as there are Taylor Swifts.
