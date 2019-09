This Is The Best Taylor Swift Song, No Arguing About It

"All Too Well" is about a breakup, like most of Taylor Swift's music. Swift wrote it with her frequent collaborator Liz Rose , who won a Grammy Award for her work on "You Belong With Me." The theme of this particular breakup track is the indelibility of romance, though. This one lacks the angst of her other music — where "Forever and Always" and "The Story of Us" focus on the breakup blame game, "All Too Well" focuses on how difficult it is to move on. The motif is: "I was there. I remember it all too well." It's about the relationship more than anything else, which makes it all the more heartbreaking. The song details the memories associated with the breakup and then insists: "I remember it all."