This Is The Best Taylor Swift Song, No Arguing About It

The lyrics win because they're specific. Swift is always exacting with her words, with varying degrees of success. Sometimes, the details in her songs feel forced, e.g., in "Ours," she sings about "elevator buttons and morning air," which sound like excerpts from a freshman poetry seminar. In this song, though, the details fall in step with a clear narrative. "All Too Well" takes the country tradition in that way. It's about a visit to the family of a significant other. In the first verse, the narrator leaves a scarf at "your sister's house." Then, she leafs through a "photo album on the counter" and recalls "dancing around the kitchen in the refrigerator light." Later in the song, the narrator explains that the ex-significant other kept the scarf. Because, you know, it smells like innocence and all that. (And it reminds you of me! I have chills!)