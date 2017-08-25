Taylor Swift's Music Video Trailer Is Dripping With Diamonds, Gold & Revenge

The only way to know for sure is to watch the full video for "Look What You Made Me Do." Swift will premiere it on Sunday, August 27th at 8:00 p.m. ET at the MTV Video Music Awards. You might remember the VMAs as the place where Kanye West infamously stole the mic from Swift as she won "Music Video Of The Year" in 2009. This year, the MTV VMAs are being hosted by another one of Swift's rivals, Katy Perry. Looks like T-Swift is coming full circle.