Taylor Swift's Music Video Trailer Is Dripping With Diamonds, Gold & Revenge

By now you've probably heard Taylor Swift's first single in three years, "Look What You Made Me Do." After days of waiting to see what's next for the pop star, she's finally given it to us in all its glory. Since the song holds nothing back, it's safe to say that the music video won't be pulling any punches either.
Swift dropped a short trailer for the music video on her Instagram page, adding it to the slithering snake she used to tease fans. The words "Look What You Made Me Do" flash by in-between glimpses of a glamourous life.
In it, cameras are flashing and diamonds are glistening. Taylor's hand rests on a golden throne, adorned in jeweled rings. Her classic red lips bite into a diamond necklace, then she flies towards the camera on a swing. Finally, she and her army of black-mesh clad men stand there, intimidating the camera.
The former country star's music videos have been pretty tame in the past. From what we've seen, "Look What You Made Me Do" will look nothing like the fairytale romances she's known for. We really are entering a new era of Taylor Swift — perhaps one that will rival even Miley Cyrus's Bangerz days.
The only way to know for sure is to watch the full video for "Look What You Made Me Do." Swift will premiere it on Sunday, August 27th at 8:00 p.m. ET at the MTV Video Music Awards. You might remember the VMAs as the place where Kanye West infamously stole the mic from Swift as she won "Music Video Of The Year" in 2009. This year, the MTV VMAs are being hosted by another one of Swift's rivals, Katy Perry. Looks like T-Swift is coming full circle.
Drama aside, Taylor Swift's newest music is bound to be incredible and unlike anything we've seen her do before.
