Taylor Swift's Single Just Dropped & Twitter Can't Handle It

Madison Medeiros
Taylor Swift's new single "Look What You Made Me Do" from her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Reputation, is finally here in all of its snake-infused, bad-girl glory, and fans are justifiably freaking out.
This is the first single Swift's put out in three years, and she did not skimp on the theatrics prior to its release. After completely wiping her social media pages — we're talking followers, past posts, profile pics, everything — she surprised us earlier this week with cryptic gifs of slithering serpents and a very John Galliano-esque album cover photo that left everyone buzzing. She also reportedly didn't even let some of her execs hear the track prior to the release. That is how top-secret and important this piece of cultural history was.
Would this album be aimed at the media, who love to cover her every date and cookie-baking excursion? Would she talk about her years-long feuds with Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West?
As it turns out, YES TO ALL OF IT.
"Look What You Made Me Do" is an admittedly super sexy "fuck you" to seemingly everyone who's wronged Swift, with lines like "But I got smarter, I got harder in the knick of time...I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined."
The track, which opens with light, airy strings and then drops into a dark, dramatic beat, starts out with Swift almost daring the listener to cross her as she croons: "I don't like your little games, don't like your tilted stage, the role you make me play, like a fool, no, I don't like you."
Tay is NOT playing, people. She straight-up says that the "old Taylor" is "dead" and that all she thinks about is karma. This track is FIRE.
Within minutes of the release, Twitter erupted into an inferno of hot takes. There are currently thousands pouring in, but here is a small sampling:
