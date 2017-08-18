Why Did Taylor Swift Just Delete Everything Off Of Her Instagram?

In one fell swoop, Taylor Swift just deleted ALL her Instagrams photos, removed her profile picture from Twitter and Facebook, and has nothing but a black screen for her website. SOMETHING. IS. COMING. And as a long-time, die-hard Taylor Swift fan, I'm absolutely losing it right now. Nothing Tay does is an accident, so this scrubbing of photos is clear sign of a rebranding — and why else would you rebrand unless some new music is dropping soon?
I mean, just look. Here is her Instagram:
And Twitter:
And Facebook:
And website, all black:
Her music is still all on Spotify, something she did quite recently, and you better believe I'm refreshing her page every second to see if it's the moment her new era finally begins. After all, it's been around three years since her last album, 1989, was released, and a year since she left public life entirely thanks to the drama with Kim Kardashian.
More recently, the singer has been in the news for going to court this month after she claimed a Denver radio show host inappropriately touched her during a concert meet-and-greet in June 2013. The DJ sued Swift for defamation after she went public about the incident, but his case was dismissed. Shortly after, she successfully sued the DJ for a symbolic $1, and pledged to donate money to foundations that help survivors of sexual assault.
Whatever's happening now, it's big, and is it too much for me to ask that it happens today? It's a Friday, after all, and there's nothing I want more than to go into the weekend with some fresh new Taylor Swift jams to keep me going.
