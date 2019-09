Taylor Swift Seeks A Symbolic $1 In Groping Trial

The news of the alleged incident and impending court case first started when Mueller came forward with his version of the story that he did not touch the singer, but was still fired from his job at the country music station as a result of their picture together in 2013. He sued her, claiming that she fabricated the story. In response, Swift countersued him, combining two civial complaints for the trail, Reuters reports . Last year TMZ released the photo in question, showing the man with his arm around the waist of the then-23-year-old singer. According to statements made in court today, Swift called out to her team "Dude, that guy just grabbed my ass" right after their photo together. People writes that the singer remained silent during the statements, but did walk over to greet her fans in the courtroom gallery. Her mother was also in attendance in support of her daughter. "It was not an accident, it was completely intentional, and I have never been so sure of anything in my life," Swift said in a deposition, Reuters reports.