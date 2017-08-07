The incident occurs while Swift was performing at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The radio host was sent to cover the concert and he, along with his girlfriend, were able to meet the star backstage. As they left, Swift's bodyguard confronted them, saying that Mueller had reached underneath Swift's dress and grabbed her. Mueller denied this and asked that they call the police. Swift, for privacy reasons, didn't want to do that and a member of her team called his boss instead.