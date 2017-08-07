It's been four years since Taylor Swift reported being groped backstage by radio host David Mueller. Now, she's closer than ever to receiving justice, but there are still a few hoops to jump through. According to the Associated Press, the singer will be testifying against Mueller at a Denver courthouse sometime in the upcoming weeks.
The former 98.5 KYGO radio host was fired after Swift reported the incident to his bosses. He feels that she should have contacted the police instead of his superiors. He is seeking $3 million in damages from his defamation lawsuit.
But Swift isn't going down without a fight. Now, she's counter-suing for sexual assault. This could have been her original option, but she chose not to take it to the courts. Swift is seeking $1 in her suit. Her lawsuit reads as though she hopes this is "serving as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts."
The incident occurs while Swift was performing at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The radio host was sent to cover the concert and he, along with his girlfriend, were able to meet the star backstage. As they left, Swift's bodyguard confronted them, saying that Mueller had reached underneath Swift's dress and grabbed her. Mueller denied this and asked that they call the police. Swift, for privacy reasons, didn't want to do that and a member of her team called his boss instead.
Her lawyer has said that the pop singer was upset by the idea that "for some reason she might have some incentive to actually fabricate this story."
Swift's mother and members of her team are also defendants and some will be called to testify.
Although this is a terrible thing to go through, it is incredibly noble for Taylor Swift to want to use her experience to encourage other women to speak out.
