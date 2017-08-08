Taylor Swift Seeks A Symbolic $1 In Groping Trial

Taylor Swift is going through a really difficult time right now. The successful singer and pop star is currently sitting through an invasive trial, recounting an alleged incident in which a local Denver radio show host inappropriately touched her during a concert meet-and-greet in June 2013. The trial officially kicked off today in a Denver courtroom after a lengthy jury selection process to weed out the biased Swift fans. The final jury, consisting of two men and six women, sat to listen to David Mueller testify against Swift, 27, who is countersuing the former radio host after he sued her in 2015. She continues to claim that what happened in 2013 is assault and battery, and that she wants to make an example out of him on behalf of her young fans who may one day find themselves in a similar situation. Because of that, she is suing him for a mere one dollar, symbolic of her commitment to justice being served, BBC reports. He, on the other hand, seeks $3 million in damages saying her claims are false and cost him his six-figure job.
The news of the alleged incident and impending court case first started when Mueller came forward with his version of the story that he did not touch the singer, but was still fired from his job at the country music station as a result of their picture together in 2013. He sued her, claiming that she fabricated the story. In response, Swift countersued him, combining two civil complaints for the trail, Reuters reports. Last year TMZ released the photo in question, showing the man with his arm around the waist of the then-23-year-old singer. According to statements made in court today, Swift called out to her team "Dude, that guy just grabbed my ass" right after their photo together. People writes that the singer remained silent during the statements, but did walk over to greet her fans in the courtroom gallery. Her mother was also in attendance in support of her daughter. "It was not an accident, it was completely intentional, and I have never been so sure of anything in my life," Swift said in a deposition, Reuters reports.
Reuters also reports that young fans of the singer stood waiting outside as early as 4 a.m. to nab one of the 32 seats in the courtroom's gallery. One fan, Dani Kuta, 17, told the site, "It's better than a concert."
