Which Taylor Swift Should You Be For Halloween?

After a year in retreat, Taylor Swift's back. Actually, as the "Look What You Made Me Do" video demonstrated, all of the Taylors are back. Taylor Swift has cycled through a lot of looks during her decade in the spotlight. She's been a country star with flowing hair and flowing skirts. She's rocked the fairy-tale princess look. And with just one pair of black glasses, she's been a teenage geek and a hipster.
Dressing as Ms. Swift for Halloween can be as simple or involved as you want it to be. To recreate her "Never Getting Back Together" outfit, all you need to do is roll out of bed. For the full "Love Story" effect, you'll need a gown and excellent updo skills. To be Taylor herself, just make sure you have her signature red lipstick and an air of effortless cool.
This is your guide to every possible iteration of Swift you can become on October 31. If you win the office costume contest, just remember to bring out that surprised face.
