Taylor Swift Is Already Trademarking The New Taylor

New Taylor, new trademarks. TMZ reports that Taylor Swift has laid claim to the song titles and iconic phrases from her new album, Reputation. By "iconic phrases," we're talking the key moments of Swift's album rollout, i.e. "The Old Taylor Can't Come To The Phone Right Now," the already memed line from "Look What You Made Me Do." Documents show that Swift has also filed for a trademark on "Look What You Made Me Do" and the word "Reputation." (Swift is not listed as the owner of the filing for "Reputation," but TAS Rights Management, the firm The Daily Beast called Taylor Swift's "secret police," is.) So far, records show that Swift has yet to trademark anything related to her new song "Ready For It?"
The Cut points out that Swift has always been a watertight trademarker. For her album 1989, Swift laid legal claim to "this sick beat" from "Shake It Off" and "could show you incredible things" from "Blank Space." As Rolling Stone reported at the time, Swift also trademarked "Nice to meet you, where you been?" and "Cause we never go out of style."
Swift filed for trademark of "Look What You Made Me Do" on August 25, 2017 — her patent lawyer Natalya Rose is listed as the attorney of record. (Refinery29 reached out to Rose and has yet to receive a response.)
Let it be known that part of the Reputation TM filing requests use of the phrases on "tops as clothing." This includes "athletic tops for men and women" as well as vests, loungewear, sleepwear, pajamas, bathrobes, cover-ups, belts, gloves, scarves, and hosiery. Soon, your hosiery could read: "The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now." Just think!
All these trademarks just to to emphasize what we already knew: The old Taylor might be dead, but her lawyers remain. The law never dies, right?
