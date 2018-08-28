Ed Sheeran Hints That He Got Married Earlier This Year

Ed Sheeran, beloved writer of wedding songs and a favored celebrity for weird fan art, may be married. The singer got engaged to longtime-girlfriend Cherry Seaborn in December, announcing their engagement to the world via Instagram. And he already may be married, less than a year later. Speaking to Access this week, Sheeran implied that he'd already gotten married.
"Have you picked a date?" the interviewer (off-camera) asked Sheeran.
Sheeran, ever sheepish, shrugged and pointed to his hand, where he wore a silver wedding band on his left hand. When the interviewer asked how Sheeran had "snuck that one in," Sheeran explained that he'd always been a bit private.
"I never really do anything too public anyway," he said.
Sure enough, nothing about Sheeran's social media presence suggests that he got married recently, save for maybe one photo of Seaborn that Sheeran shared on August 2. (He does this with some regularity, although he never tags Seaborn, if she does have an Instagram account.) He and Seaborn have known each other since they were kids. They reconnected when she worked in New York (on Wall Street, according to Sheeran) and later bonded at one of Taylor Swift's infamous Fourth of July parties. If you know Sheeran's verse on Swift's "End Game," Sheeran says, "After the storm/something was born/on the Fourth of July." This is in reference to Seaborn! Many happy returns to this Swift-adjacent coupling.
Watch the Access clip, below.
