Ed Sheeran Is Engaged & They Met When They Were 11

Ed Sheeran, the writer of romantic songs that soundtrack so many people's pivotal relationship milestones, has announced he is marrying longtime girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn.
The couple has been together for about three years, reports People. The chart-topping musician shared the happy news with his fans on Instagram on Saturday. "Got myself a fiancé just before new year," he captioned a sweet polaroid of the two of them together. "We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well." Seaborn is reportedly the inspiration behind one of the songwriter's latest hits, "Perfect."
Their love story has quite a long history. The couple has known each other since they were 11-years-old and in school together. "She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows around New York in 2015. It was around then, and we reconnected," Sheeran told People back in March. Sheeran stayed in touch with Seaborn as he continued his tour. Later that year, in a moment that could only be described as fate, the two happened to both be at separate 4th of July parties in Rhode Island that year. Sheeran was at best friend Taylor Swift's party. "I kinda said to Taylor, 'Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?' The rest is history," the singer shared. The pair now live together with two cats, Calipo and Dorito.
Advertisement
We have some key wedding planning questions. Given that Sheeran's songs have become perennial wedding favorites, what will they play at their wedding? We already know from the music video for "Thinking Out Loud," that Sheeran is already a pretty skilled dancer. Will Taylor Swift be best woman? She and Sheeran have been best friends for years now and she played an instrumental part in the early days of Sheeran and Seaborn's love story.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement