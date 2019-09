Ed Sheeran Is Engaged & They Met When They Were 11

Their love story has quite a long history . The couple has known each other since they were 11-years-old and in school together . "She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows around New York in 2015. It was around then, and we reconnected," Sheeran told People back in March. Sheeran stayed in touch with Seaborn as he continued his tour. Later that year, in a moment that could only be described as fate, the two happened to both be at separate 4th of July parties in Rhode Island that year. Sheeran was at best friend Taylor Swift 's party. "I kinda said to Taylor, 'Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?' The rest is history," the singer shared. The pair now live together with two cats, Calipo and Dorito.