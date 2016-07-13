Planning a wedding can be beyond overwhelming. There are a million decisions to be made, from flowers to food to decor. But when it comes to what music to play at your reception, the choice may be getting a little easier. Spotify just released two playlists to help you: Top 50 First-Dance Songs; and Top 50 Wedding Reception Songs.
According to Business Insider, Spotify analyzed 6.7 million wedding playlists, all from this year, in order to put these lists together. Ahead, we've listed the top five songs from each category. All you really need to do now is hit play and get ready to boogie. Hey, maybe you could even scrap the DJ to save a few bucks!
Advertisement
2. "At Last" by Etta James
3. "You Are the Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne
4. "All Of Me" by John Legend
5. "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri
2. "I've Got A Feeling" by the Black Eyed Peas
3. "Marry You" by Bruno Mars
4. "Billie Jean" by Michael Jackson
5. "Hey Ya!" by OutKast
Advertisement