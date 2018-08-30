You might know "Shape of You" singer Ed Sheeran as Taylor Swift's best friend, a famous redhead who is not Rupert Grint, or even that Featured Soldier from the season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones. Now, director Danny Boyle wants you to know him as something else: Movie star!
Well, sort of. Sheeran will be in Boyle's next movie... but Sheeran will still be at his most Sheeran.
According to The Associated Press, the "Galway Girl" crooner has joined the upcoming film in the sought-after role of... himself.
Sheeran will reportedly take on his own persona for the music-centered film, in which Himesh Patel stars as a singer-songwriter who wakes up one day and realizes no one remembers the music of The Beatles. (Not even from their brief high school obsession with Across the Universe!)
Patel's character then seemingly benefits from the Beatles non-existence — like an even more elaborate version of what Marty McFly did playing "Johnny B. Goode" at that high school dance. Sheeran facilitates this trickery by bringing Patel's songwriter on tour.
Now, I'm just thinking out loud here, but isn't Sheeran a pretty busy guy? He's on tour for Divide! He may have gotten secretly married! When did he have time to shoot a feature film?
It took some work, but Sheeran explained to The Associated Press that the filmmakers made it happen.
"They shot it around loads of my gigs. So it was a very intense two months. Because I would have four days of gigging and then three days of shooting a film," Sheeran revealed to the outlet.
Sheeran also said that he dove deep into method acting. Just kidding! He didn't do anything differently.
“I was playing myself, so I don’t think I was that bad," the singer told AP. "There wasn’t much to [mess] up."
It's certainly easier than laughing around a campfire with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).
