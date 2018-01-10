This might surprise you, but Ed Sheeran has a handful of doppelgängers. Before today, his infant lookalike went viral on Twitter (for the record, it's not his), and then there is Rupert Grint and this wax figure. His latest, though, is an Asda employee in Manchester named Wesley Byrne.
We have the U.K.-based This Morning's co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for discovering the singer's doppelgänger — and the resemblance is uncanny. Byrne might not actually be Sheeran, but put a guitar in his hand and thick black glasses on his face, and you can definitely see how people would mix up the two.
But like many other celebrity doppelgängers out there, looking like a famous person can be exhausting. When Byrne appeared on the British daytime talk show, he mentioned that his boss has had to tell him to stop taking selfies with Sheeran's fans. Byrne admitted that he sometimes doesn't have the heart to tell the younger ones that he's not the real deal. The answer to why a Grammy-award winning artist is now stocking shelves for a supermarket, he usually tells them, "The music didn't work out."
@edsheeran I hope you get too meet this guy let's get this trending #EdSheeran lookalike this is crazy!! Make he's dream come true #2018goals ?? pic.twitter.com/4drlmn74GI— Janet Reed (@janbaby47) January 9, 2018
The first time he was ever recognized as a lookalike for the "Perfect" singer, the fan demanded a performance. "It started when I was on a night out and this random guy was adamant that I was him,” Byrne told the hosts of This Morning. “He asked me to sing something and I had to show him my passport to prove I wasn’t him.”
Sadly, Byrne does not have exactly the same vocal chops as Sheeran, but that's still a duet we'd pay to see.
