These days, it seems like celebrity clones are just about everywhere. (I mean, have you seen the one that Reese Witherspoon is passing off as her "daughter?") That doesn't make finding one any less shocking for a public who is used to a face only belonging to one person.
Fans were floored when a photo of a baby who looks nearly identical to Ed Sheeran surfaced on the internet, but perhaps no one was quite as shocked as Sheeran himself. The "Shape Of You" singer has officially responded to the viral photo, and he's ready to whip out a DNA test in order to deny parentage.
The singer was asked about the redheaded baby — a two-year-old girl named Isla — in a new interview with Good Morning Britain, and he was quick to pull a Jerry Springer and deny all part in creating the baby. He told host Richard Arnold, "She's not mine! It's mad the kind of things that go viral."
Hmm...is that your final answer Sheeran? These side-by-side pics tell a different story:
Ed Sheeran finally got a glimpse of his lookalike baby and has some thoughts: "She's not mine!" https://t.co/J7OoSdNnnS pic.twitter.com/tQyClSUDqQ— E! News (@enews) March 29, 2017
Isla is actually the daughter of Zoe Walton, a woman from Exeter, Devon, who has never met Sheeran. She told Buzzfeed News that the comments about the similarities to Sheeran were no surprise, though she is shocked by how far the photo has spread.
"I did get comments from our family that she looks like Ed for a while, but only last week did we decide to put [the photo] online...I think the attention is mindblowing...The family didn't realize it would be this big."
This isn't the first time a Sheeran lookalike has been pointed out by fans — though another lookalike was found purposefully by the singer for one of his music videos. Who looks more like Sheeran: baby Isla, or the dude from the "Castle On The Hill" music video?
Sheeran may be one of a kind in many ways, but his face is not.
