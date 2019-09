Human cloning isn't merely the plot of Orphan Black: it's here, it's real, and it's the only explanation for why Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look like mirror images of one another. The world caught onto this celebrity conspiracy sometime around September of 2015, when Witherspoon posted a photo on Instagram celebrating her daughter's 16th birthday... and it looked an awful lot like a still from Cruel Intentions. (They're not trying to hide their obvious cloning anymore, either. I mean, just look at this photo of them in matching floral dresses. ) Now that it's the Big Little Lies actress' birthday, it's Phillippe who is taking to Instagram to share sweet words about her mom's big day — and remind us that she's also secretly her clone.