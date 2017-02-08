Reese Witherspoon & Her Daughter Are Officially Twinning

It has come to our attention that there will soon be a day when we are unable to tell Reese Witherspoon and her daughter apart. They already have us doing double-takes, squinting our eyes, and trying to process which is which. Witherspoon brought 17-year-old Ava Phillippe along for the Los Angeles premiere of Big Little Lies last night. Mother and daughter celebrated the HBO show, in which Witherspoon stars and produces, by getting decked out in similarly styled long-sleeved dresses from Elie Saab (Reese) and Haney (Ava). Way to make it harder on us, ladies. Witherspoon has joked in the past about how she and her eldest child, whose father is Ryan Phillippe, don't see any resemblance. To be fair, Ava does have many of her father's softer features, and she's often sporting a nose ring. Put her next to her famous mother, however, and it's difficult to not see double. Ava also seems to have inherited her mother's passion for female-led projects. The teen posted this tribute to Witherspoon following the premiere. "So proud of my awesome mama and her passion for this project," she wrote. "It is so nice to see these wonderful, talented women in roles just as dynamic as they are."
Twinning, and winning. Bless.
